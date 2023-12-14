Smith-Schuster (ankle) remained limited in practice Thursday.

Smith-Schuster was also limited Wednesday and presumably will need to practice fully Friday in order to avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. DeVante Parker (knee), Demario Douglas (concussion), Tyquan Thornton (hamstring) and Kayshon Boutte (shoulder) were also listed as limited Thursday, which potentially sets the stage for five New England wide receivers to draw Week 15 injury tags.