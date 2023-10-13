Smith-Schuster (concussion) wasn't seen on the practice field Friday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
The same goes for Demario Douglas, and if neither player can go Sunday against the Raiders, the Patriots' top available wideouts would be DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne, with Kayshon Boutte and the versatile Ty Montgomery also in the mix. Additionally, Tyquan Thornton (shoulder) could be activated from IR ahead of Week 6 action.
