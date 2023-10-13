Smith-Schuster (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Demario Douglas (concussion) was also ruled out for the contest, which means that the Patriots' top available wideouts in Week 6 will be DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne, with Kayshon Boutte and the versatile Ty Montgomery also on hand to mix in. Additionally, Tyquan Thornton (shoulder) is a candidate to be activated from IR to face the Raiders, while Malik Cunningham and/or Jalen Reagor are potential practice squad elevations. Smith-Schuster will now target a potential return to action Oct. 22 against the Bills.