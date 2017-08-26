Patriots' Julian Edelman: ACL tear confirmed

An MRI Saturday has reportedly confirmed that Edelman tore the ACL in his right knee, and will miss the entire 2017 season as a result, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.

The on-field chemistry shared between Edelman and quarterback Tom Brady will not be easily replicated, but the Patriots do have the depth and specific personnel needed to adequately deal with this situation. Both Chris Hogan and Brandin Cooks now figure to be in line for additional targets, while Danny Amendola should see an increased role out of the slot, which profiles him as an option in deeper PPR formats. Edelman will look to bounce back in the 2018 season.