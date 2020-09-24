Edelman (knee) remained limited at practice Thursday.
Edelman was busy in Week 2's loss to Seattle and we'll operate under the assumption that his practice reps are just being managed and that he'll suit up Sunday against the Raiders. It's possible, however, that the Patriots will choose to officially list Edelman as questionable for the contest.
