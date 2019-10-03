Patriots' Julian Edelman: Another limited practice session
Edelman (chest/ribs) remained limited at practice Thursday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
There's been nothing to suggest that Edelman is in danger of missing Sunday's game against Washington, but it still remains to be seen if he heads into that contest officially listed as questionable by the Patriots, or minus an injury designation.
