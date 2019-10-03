Play

Patriots' Julian Edelman: Another limited practice session

Edelman (chest/ribs) remained limited at practice Thursday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

There's been nothing to suggest that Edelman is in danger of missing Sunday's game against Washington, but it still remains to be seen if he heads into that contest officially listed as questionable by the Patriots, or minus an injury designation.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • josh-gordon-patriots.jpg

    Non-PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • t-y-hilton-1400.jpg

    WR Preview: Vikes in trouble

    Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...