Patriots' Julian Edelman: Another limited practice

Edelman (chest/shoulder) remained limited at Thursday's practice.

At this stage, there's little doubt that Edelman will be available for this weekend's game against the Ravens, but there's still a solid chance that the Patriots will officially list their top pass catcher as questionable for Sunday night's 8:20 ET kickoff.

