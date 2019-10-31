Patriots' Julian Edelman: Another limited practice
Edelman (chest/shoulder) remained limited at Thursday's practice.
At this stage, there's little doubt that Edelman will be available for this weekend's game against the Ravens, but there's still a solid chance that the Patriots will officially list their top pass catcher as questionable for Sunday night's 8:20 ET kickoff.
More News
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Finds end zone twice in win•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Suits up Sunday•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as questionable•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Logs limited practice•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Gets 10 touches•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 RB Preview: TNF preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 9 including how to handle the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
The quarterback position doesn't look quite like we expected heading into Week 9. Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Melvin Gordon has been a major disappointment so far, but Jamey Eisenberg says he should still...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
With some huge names on bye, Jamey Eisenberg knows you need more help than ever at wide receiver...