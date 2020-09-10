Edelman (knee) remained limited at practice Thursday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
There's little doubt that Edelman will play Sunday against the Dolphins, so at this stage it remains to be seen whether he approaches the contest officially listed as questionable, or free from a Week 1 injury designation.
