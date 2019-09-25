Patriots' Julian Edelman: At practice Wednesday
Edelman (ribs) was present for practice Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
We'll circle back later Wednesday to relay Edelman's level of participation, but the fact that he's working, in any capacity, bodes well for his chances of suiting up for Sunday's game against the Bills.
