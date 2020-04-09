Patriots' Julian Edelman: Avoids prosecution in vandalism case
Edelman (shoulder) won't be prosecuted after being cited for misdemeanor vandalism in January, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.
Edelman was arrested back on Jan. 11 in Beverly Hills, after reportedly jumping on the hood of a vehicle and causing damage. According to Thursday's official filing, "the owner of the vehicle has informed the DA's Office that he does not want the arrestee to be prosecuted for the proposed vandalism charge. The arrestee has no known criminal history. Case filing declined in the interests of justice." The 33-year-old wideout is bouncing back from a minor shoulder procedure that he underwent in January, and is expected to be ready for action whenever the Patriots next take the field. At that time, Edelman will no longer have Tom Brady throwing him passes, and he'll look to build chemistry with second-year signal caller Jarrett Stidham, while also re-connecting with veteran Brian Hoyer, who's back in the team's QB mix after spending last season with the Colts.
