Patriots' Julian Edelman: Avoids serious injury

The ankle injury Edelman suffered Sunday against the Titans is not considered serious, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per the report, Edelman is not expected to miss much, if any, time. Working in his favor is that the Patriots are on bye Week 11, which will afford Edelman added healing time in advance of the team's Nov. 25 tilt against the Jets. As that contest draws closer, we'd expect Edelman to be listed as a limited practice participant, but for now his chances of being ready to play Week 12 are looking favorable.