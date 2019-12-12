Patriots' Julian Edelman: Back at practice
Edelman (knee/shoulder) was present for the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Edelman's absence from practice Wednesday was deemed a load management issue and his return to the field Thursday supports that notion. We'd expect the Patriots to officially list him as limited on the second edition of their Week 15 injury report.
More News
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Managing knee, shoulder issues•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Tops 100 scrimmage yards in loss•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Suits up Sunday•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: On track to play•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Labeled questionable•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
12/12 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew goes game-by-game for Week 15, identifying the best starts...
-
Week 15 RB Preview: Managing Jacobs
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 15, including how he's handling the...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 15 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...