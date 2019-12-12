Play

Patriots' Julian Edelman: Back at practice

Edelman (knee/shoulder) was present for the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Edelman's absence from practice Wednesday was deemed a load management issue and his return to the field Thursday supports that notion. We'd expect the Patriots to officially list him as limited on the second edition of their Week 15 injury report.

