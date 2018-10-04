Patriots' Julian Edelman: Back on 53-man roster

The Patriots have officially activated Edelman to their 53-man roster, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With his four-game suspension having been served and Edelman moving past the ACL injury he sustained last August, the Patriots will welcome back QB Tom Brady's trusted target Thursday night against the Colts. It remains to be seen how much (if any) rust there might be on Edelman's game in his return, but we suspect that he'll see enough targets Thursday to merit fantasy consideration, notably in PPR formats.

