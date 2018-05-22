Patriots' Julian Edelman: Back on the field

Edelman, who missed last season with a torn ACL, was on the practice field Monday, NESN.com reports.

Per the Boston Herald, the early reports on Edelman -- who injured his knee in the third week of the 2017 preseason -- have been encouraging. It remains to been seen how close to 100 percent the wideout -- who turned 32 Tuesday -- is at this time, but barring any setbacks, he should be at or near full strength in advance of Week 1. Now that Brandin Cooks is with the Rams, Edelman and Chris Hogan top the Patriots' wide receiver depth chart, with newcomer Jordan Matthews also poised to claim a key role in the team's offense. Competition for slotting beyond the aforementioned trio will be fierce, with Phillip Dorsett, Malcolm Mitchell (knee), Kenny Britt, Cordarrelle Patterson and Braxton Berrios all looking to secure roster spots.