Patriots' Julian Edelman: Back on the field
Edelman, who missed last season with a torn ACL, was on the practice field Monday, NESN.com reports.
Per the Boston Herald, the early reports on Edelman -- who injured his knee in the third week of the 2017 preseason -- have been encouraging. It remains to been seen how close to 100 percent the wideout -- who turned 32 Tuesday -- is at this time, but barring any setbacks, he should be at or near full strength in advance of Week 1. Now that Brandin Cooks is with the Rams, Edelman and Chris Hogan top the Patriots' wide receiver depth chart, with newcomer Jordan Matthews also poised to claim a key role in the team's offense. Competition for slotting beyond the aforementioned trio will be fierce, with Phillip Dorsett, Malcolm Mitchell (knee), Kenny Britt, Cordarrelle Patterson and Braxton Berrios all looking to secure roster spots.
More News
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Goes through workout Tuesday•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Expected back for training camp•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Not sure about rehab timeline•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Officially on IR•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Will miss 2017 season•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: ACL tear confirmed•
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Coleman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Our latest PPR mock heavy at WR
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR....
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...