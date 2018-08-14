Patriots' Julian Edelman: Back up to speed

Edelman (suspension) went through individual drills at practice Tuesday "with his trademark quickness," per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

This is worth mentioning, given that Edelman -- who is bouncing back from an ACL injury that cost him last season -- didn't appear to be running full-go on his last couple of reps during team drills at Monday's practice. With no evidence of a setback having occurred, Edelman will continue to eye a return to regular-season action in Week 5, upon the completion of his four-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance enhancing substances policy.