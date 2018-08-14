Patriots' Julian Edelman: Back up to speed
Edelman (suspension) went through individual drills at practice Tuesday "with his trademark quickness," per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.
This is worth mentioning, given that Edelman -- who is bouncing back from an ACL injury that cost him last season -- didn't appear to be running full-go on his last couple of reps during team drills at Monday's practice. With no evidence of a setback having occurred, Edelman will continue to eye a return to regular-season action in Week 5, upon the completion of his four-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance enhancing substances policy.
More News
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Slows down late in practice•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Plays 16 snaps•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Won't appeal in court•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Suspension stands•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Ready for appeal hearing•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Faces four-game suspension•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy Football: Riskiest picks
Matt Franciscovich is a former Fantasy Football analyst for NFL Network
-
No shock: Barkley looks like a star
Jamey Eisenberg was at MetLife Stadium for the Giants first preseason game against the Browns,...
-
Jeffery injury more concerning?
The Eagles are anything but healthy early in the preseason. Should we change our Fantasy e...
-
Fantasy Football is Even Better
Enter today for your chance to win a 65-inch LG W7 ultrathin OLED TV
-
WR Tiers 3.0
The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...