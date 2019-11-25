Patriots' Julian Edelman: Big game against Dallas

Edelman caught eight of 12 targets for 93 yards in Sunday's 13-9 win over the Cowboys.

With rain limiting Tom Brady's ability to stretch the field, Edelman saw plenty of action on shorter routes and ended up leading all receivers in catches, targets and yards on the afternoon. The 33-year-old has gotten double-digit targets in six straight games and eight of 11 on the year, giving him a high fantasy floor heading into Week 13's road clash with the Texans.