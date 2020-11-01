According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Edelman's knee injury is a bone-on-bone issue.
The Patriots placed Edelman on injured reserve Saturday, meaning that he'll miss at least three games. With that in mind, coach Bill Belichick has said that he expects the veteran pass catcher back this season, but there's no clear timetable for Edelman's return.
