Patriots' Julian Edelman: Breaks century mark in loss
Edelman (shoulder) caught six passes (12 targets) for 106 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-22 loss to Houston.
Edelman toughed out a shoulder injury and suited up for a primetime matchup against another AFC contender. The slot specialist brought his A-game, pacing all receivers from both sides in receptions and yardage. The Patriots' late comeback effort proved futile, but Edelman likely provided enough on the stat sheet to satisfy those with shares in the receiver. The 33-year-old remains Tom Brady's favorite target, bringing his season totals up to 82 receptions, 915 yards and five touchdowns heading into a Week 14 matchup against a middling Chiefs pass defense.
More News
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as active•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: In line to play•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: One of 17 players listed as questionable•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Still limited at practice•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Limited in practice•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Big game against Dallas•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: For the stretch
The Chiefs offense has created plenty of value at running back, and Darwin Thompson could be...
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...