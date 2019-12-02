Play

Patriots' Julian Edelman: Breaks century mark in loss

Edelman (shoulder) caught six passes (12 targets) for 106 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-22 loss to Houston.

Edelman toughed out a shoulder injury and suited up for a primetime matchup against another AFC contender. The slot specialist brought his A-game, pacing all receivers from both sides in receptions and yardage. The Patriots' late comeback effort proved futile, but Edelman likely provided enough on the stat sheet to satisfy those with shares in the receiver. The 33-year-old remains Tom Brady's favorite target, bringing his season totals up to 82 receptions, 915 yards and five touchdowns heading into a Week 14 matchup against a middling Chiefs pass defense.

