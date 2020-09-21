Edelman hauled in eight of his 11 targets for a career-high 179 yards in Sunday's 35-30 loss to Seattle.

Edelman, who approached the contest listed as questionable with a knee issue, ended up logging 52 of a possible 72 snaps on offense, while N'Keal Harry recorded 61 and Damiere Byrd was on the field for 62 snaps. On a week where QB Cam Newton attempted 44 passes (completing 30), there were plenty of wide receiver looks to go around after a run-heavy Week 1 win over Miami. With no injury setbacks reported Sunday, Edelman will remain a key pass-catching weapon for Newton this coming Sunday against the Raiders.