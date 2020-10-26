Edelman caught one of three targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 33-6 loss to the 49ers.

Edelman struggled as Cam Newton endured perhaps the worst outing of his career, coming away with one modest gain despite his team playing from behind for virtually the entire game. He's now recorded fewer than three receptions in three of his last four games and has totaled just 21 yards over his last two contests. Edelman's fantasy value is virtually nonexistent at the moment due to poor quarterback play. He'll look to take a step in the right direction next Sunday against the Bills.