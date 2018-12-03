Patriots' Julian Edelman: Catches three passes

Edelman logged 66 out of a possible 74 snaps on offense in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Vikings, en route to carrying two times for 35 yards and hauling in three of his eight targets for 25 yards.

Edelman has had better days in terms of efficiency, but he remains heavily involved in the Patriots' offense and is therefore a solid option in PPR formats thanks to his ample snap count and reliable target share.