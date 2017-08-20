Patriots' Julian Edelman: Comes up empty Saturday

Edelman failed to catch either of his targets in Saturday's 27-23 preseason loss to the Texans.

The elite possession receiver was seeing his first game action of the exhibition slate and came away with nothing to show for it. Naturally, there's zero doubt about the 31-year-old's rapport with Tom Brady or his knowledge of the offense, so the empty stat line is ultimately meaningless in the grand scheme of things. He'll look to get some production on the board in next Friday's exhibition against the Lions, which is likely to be the last time he sees the field before the regular season.