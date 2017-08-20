Patriots' Julian Edelman: Comes up empty Saturday
Edelman failed to catch either of his targets in Saturday's 27-23 preseason loss to the Texans.
The elite possession receiver was seeing his first game action of the exhibition slate and came away with nothing to show for it. Naturally, there's zero doubt about the 31-year-old's rapport with Tom Brady or his knowledge of the offense, so the empty stat line is ultimately meaningless in the grand scheme of things. He'll look to get some production on the board in next Friday's exhibition against the Lions, which is likely to be the last time he sees the field before the regular season.
More News
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Set to sit Thursday•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Inks multi-year extension with Patriots•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Supplies 87 receiving yards in Super Bowl LI win•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Explodes for game-high 137 yards in divisional-round win•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Strong effort in Week 17•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Catches five passes for 89 yards Saturday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...