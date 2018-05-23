Patriots' Julian Edelman: Continues to progress

Edelman (knee) fielded some punts and participated in a few offensive drills during Tuesday's OTAs, Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reports.

That Edelman was a limited practice participant Tuesday is not surprising, given that he is bouncing back from ACL surgery he underwent last September. Guregian relays that the wideout "looked pretty good" Tuesday, a notion echoed by Paul Perillo of the Patriots' official site, who described Edelman -- who was not wearing a knee brace -- as "an active participant (who) moved around in his normal shifty fashion." Assuming no setbacks in his recovery, Edelman appears poised to reclaim his high-volume role in the Patriots' offense, a context that re-introduces the 32-year-old to the fantasy equation, particularly in PPR formats.