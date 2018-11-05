Patriots' Julian Edelman: Contributes in three ways
Edelman caught six passes for 71 yards, rushed two times for 28 yards and completed his only pass attempt for 37 yards in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Packers.
Edelman literally contributed every way he could Sunday, getting involved on some trickery in the second half to help kickstart the Patriots' offense. He even almost nabbed a pass intended for Josh Gordon in the fourth quarter, but he let up at the last second to allow his teammate to make a better play on the ball and score a long touchdown. Gordon's production has fluctuated based on whether or not Rob Gronkowski (back/ankle) has been in the lineup, but Edelman's role (8.8 targets per game) appears to be steady regardless of whether or not the star tight end suits up, making him the more-consistent wide receiver option in New England.
