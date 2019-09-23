Patriots' Julian Edelman: Could have MRI

Edelman (ribs) may get an MRI on Monday, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.

An X-ray came back negative after Edelman was forced out of Sunday's 30-14 win over the Jets. He'll have more tests Monday to figure out if there's any damage to his rib cartilage. The Patriots have a Week 4 contest in Buffalo.

