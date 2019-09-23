Patriots' Julian Edelman: Could play Week 4

Edelman (ribs) does not appear to be nursing a serious injury and isn't ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Edelman's X-rays came back negative after he exited Week 3's win over the Jets, but he could receive an MRI on Monday to discern whether he sustained damage to his rib cartilage. While it remains to be seen whether Edelman will return to full health in time to suit up in Buffalo, it appears as though he isn't at risk of a long-term absence.