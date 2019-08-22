Patriots' Julian Edelman: Could sit Thursday's game out
Edelman, who is bouncing back from a thumb injury, is a candidate to sit out Thursday's preseason game against the Panthers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Reiss notes that the receiver, who was removed from the Patriots' non-football injury list earlier this week, was spotted prior to the contest heading to the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium. That's a possible indication that Edelman was slated to get his work in pre-game, instead of playing against Carolina. As long as Edelman avoids any injury setbacks, New England's slot ace should garner steady volume in the team's offense, a playing context that gives the 33-year-old a respectable weekly fantasy floor, particularly in PPR formats.
