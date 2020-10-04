The current plan for Edelman (knee) and the Patriots is to play the Chiefs on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Such an outcome is pending the results of point of care COVID-19 tests, but at this stage the game -- which was originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon -- is trending toward a Monday kickoff. Edelman is officially listed as questionable for the contest by the Patriots after logging limited practices this past week.
