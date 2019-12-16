Patriots' Julian Edelman: Dealing with tendon damage to knee

Edelman played through damage to the tendon in his left knee in Sunday's 34-13 win over the Bengals, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.

According to Giardi, Edelman suffered the injury a week earlier in New England's loss to Kansas City. Edelman proceeded to take a questionable designation into the matchup with the Bengals after the injury limited his participation in practice, and while he ultimately received clearance to play, he looked more hobbled than usual during his time on the field. The 33-year-old turned in his worst outing of the season, hauling in just two of his five targets for nine yards while playing only 40 of the Patriots' 65 offensive snaps (62 percent). The Patriots will face a quicker turnaround than usual in Week 16 with a Saturday game against the Bills, making Edelman's practice activity worth monitoring Tuesday through Thursday.