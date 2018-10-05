Patriots' Julian Edelman: Doesn't miss a beat in return

Edelman (suspension) brought in seven of nine targets for 57 yards and returned two punts for 20 yards in the Patriots' 38-24 win over the Colts on Thursday.

Edelman jumped right back into action and already seemed to be in midseason form, ranking tops among Patriots wideouts in receptions, receiving yardage and targets. The veteran possession man averaged a typical 8.1 yards per grab, laying claim to his trademark role in the short passing game in his first game back. Edelman appears set for another robust role for the remainder of this season and will look to build on his solid debut against the Chiefs in a Week 6 battle.