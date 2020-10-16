Edelman (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's scheduled game against the Broncos.
Edelman being listed as a limited practice participant (as he was Friday) and then listed as questionable by the Patriots has become the norm, but there's no reason to believe that his Week 6 availability is in any danger. However, the status of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET contest is worth monitoring after New England's practice was cancelled Friday following a positive COVID-19 test. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the game is currently on pace to take place as scheduled.
