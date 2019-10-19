Play

Patriots' Julian Edelman: Draws questionable tag

Edelman (chest) is officially listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Jets.

Edelman has managed to play through his lingering chest injury the last few weeks, so it's likely that he'll suit up for Monday Night Football despite his questionable designation. With Josh Gordon (knee) ruled out and Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) listed as questionable, Edelman appears on track to serve as the unquestioned top weapon in New England's aerial attack Week 7.

