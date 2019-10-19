Patriots' Julian Edelman: Draws questionable tag
Edelman (chest) is officially listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Jets.
Edelman has managed to play through his lingering chest injury the last few weeks, so it's likely that he'll suit up for Monday Night Football despite his questionable designation. With Josh Gordon (knee) ruled out and Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) listed as questionable, Edelman appears on track to serve as the unquestioned top weapon in New England's aerial attack Week 7.
More News
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as limited Friday•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as limited Thursday•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Eclipses century mark in win•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Suiting up Thursday•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Limited during low-speed practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Fantasy football picks, Week 7 rankings
No. 1-ranked Fantasy football expert Jacob Gibbs reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Week 7 injury report: Gurley & DJ issues
Running back injuries piled up fast, didn't they? Dave Richard lays out what's happening in...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...