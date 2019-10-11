Patriots' Julian Edelman: Eclipses century mark in win
Edelman (chest) brought in nine of 15 targets for 113 yards in the Patriots' 35-14 win over the Giants on Thursday.
Edelman paced the Patriots in receiving yards and targets while drawing even with James White for the team lead in receptions. The veteran fell just short of his third touchdown of the campaign when he was brought down at the Giants' three-yard line on a 36-yard reception against Janoris Jenkins late in the fourth quarter. The missed scoring opportunity aside, Edelman was able to notch his second straight 100-yard game with that grab and heads into the Week 7 bye with an impressive 29-336-2 line through six contests. He'll look to resume his strong season at the expense of the Jets in Week 7.
