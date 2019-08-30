Patriots' Julian Edelman: Escapes with no thumb injury
Edelman didn't re-injure his thumb during Thursday's preseason finale against the Giants, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Edelman didn't play any more snaps after he took a hard fall on his left hand at the end of a 20-yard reception on the game's opening drive. He may have slightly jammed his wrist, but he didn't seek medical attention and appears to have avoided any issues with his previously fractured left thumb. Edelman should be fine for Week 1 against the Steelers on Sunday Night Football.
