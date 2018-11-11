Patriots' Julian Edelman: Exits game with ankle injury
Edelman was forced out of Sunday's game against the Titans in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Edelman -- who was previously dealing with an ankle issue before being removed from the Patriots' injury report Friday -- caught nine of his 12 targets for 104 yards. He'll no doubt benefit from the added healing time provided by the team's upcoming Week 11 bye.
