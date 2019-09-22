Patriots' Julian Edelman: Exits game with chest injury
Edelman was forced out of Sunday's game against the Jets with a chest injury and is questionable to return.
Both Edelman and Josh Gordon were banged up at the end of the first half of the contest, but while Gordon was back at the start of the third quarter, Edelman was not. The team will now proceed Sunday with a wideout corps featuring Gordon, Phillip Dorsett and Jakobi Meyers.
More News
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Four catches in Brown's debut•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Leads team in targets•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Possible role reduction•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Good to go Week 1•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Escapes with no thumb injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 3 Injuries: Mack, Hilton questions
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...