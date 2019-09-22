Patriots' Julian Edelman: Exits game with chest injury

Edelman was forced out of Sunday's game against the Jets with a chest injury and is questionable to return.

Both Edelman and Josh Gordon were banged up at the end of the first half of the contest, but while Gordon was back at the start of the third quarter, Edelman was not. The team will now proceed Sunday with a wideout corps featuring Gordon, Phillip Dorsett and Jakobi Meyers.

