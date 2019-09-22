Patriots' Julian Edelman: Exits Sunday's game

Edelman headed to the locker room late in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Jets after landing hard on his left shoulder, Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reports.

We'll have to see if Edelman is able to return after the half, but if he isn't, the Patriots will be left with a Week 3 wideout corps headed by Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett and Jakobi Meyers.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories