Patriots' Julian Edelman: Expected back for training camp
Edelman (knee) is expected to be ready by training camp, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.
Edelman originally tore his ACL in the third week of the preseason and spent the entire 2017 season on injured reserve. He'll be around 11 months removed from surgery by the time training camp rolls around, so a late July or early August return is entirely realistic given the 9-to-12 month recovery timeline that typically accompanies this kind of injury. The soon-to-be 32-year-remains under contract with New England through 2019 thanks to the two-year contract extension he signed last summer.
More News
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Not sure about rehab timeline•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Officially on IR•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Will miss 2017 season•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: ACL tear confirmed•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Saturday MRI on tap•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Team suspects torn ACL; MRI on Sunday•
-
Our first football mock for 2018
The Super Bowl might have just ended, but we're already getting you prepared for your Fantasy...
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...
-
Podcast: Chatting with Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley joins us on a big episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, complete with...
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...