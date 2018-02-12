Patriots' Julian Edelman: Expected back for training camp

Edelman (knee) is expected to be ready by training camp, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.

Edelman originally tore his ACL in the third week of the preseason and spent the entire 2017 season on injured reserve. He'll be around 11 months removed from surgery by the time training camp rolls around, so a late July or early August return is entirely realistic given the 9-to-12 month recovery timeline that typically accompanies this kind of injury. The soon-to-be 32-year-remains under contract with New England through 2019 thanks to the two-year contract extension he signed last summer.