Edelman (knee), who wasn't present for Thursday's practice, is expected to miss some time, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Howe adds that Edelman's knee issue isn't expected to cost him the rest of the season, but could require a procedure. With N'Keal Harry dealing with a concussion, Damiere Byrd, Gunner Olszewski and Jakobi Meyers are currently the Patriots' healthiest options at wide receiver.