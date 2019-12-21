Patriots' Julian Edelman: Expected to play Saturday
Edelman (knee/shoulder) is expected to play Saturday against the Bills, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.
Official confirmation of his Week 16 status will arrive about 90 minutes prior to the Patriots' 4:30 ET kickoff, but it looks like Edelman -- who seemed affected by his aches and pains in Week 15's win over the Bengals -- will continue to tough things out against the Bills. Even if he's still less than 100 percent at this stage, he should factor in Saturday, as QB Tom Brady's most trusted target.
More News
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as questionable for Week 16•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Remains limited Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Limited to begin Week 16 prep•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Dealing with tendon damage to knee•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Held to nine yards in win•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as active Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 injuries: Minny issue
Mike Boone, Fantasy Football hero?! Dave Richard keeps tabs on the latest with the Vikings...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 16 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 16 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 16 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...