Patriots' Julian Edelman: Expected to play Saturday

Edelman (knee/shoulder) is expected to play Saturday against the Bills, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.

Official confirmation of his Week 16 status will arrive about 90 minutes prior to the Patriots' 4:30 ET kickoff, but it looks like Edelman -- who seemed affected by his aches and pains in Week 15's win over the Bengals -- will continue to tough things out against the Bills. Even if he's still less than 100 percent at this stage, he should factor in Saturday, as QB Tom Brady's most trusted target.

