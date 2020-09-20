Edelman (knee) is expected to play Sunday night against the Seahawks, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
As is fellow wide receiver N'Keal Harry (shoulder), though it's still advisable to confirm the duo's status in advance of Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. In Week 1's win over the Dolphins, Edelman was on the field for 37 of 64 snaps, a lower playing time share than he typically sees, but he was still targeted a team-high seven times, en route to catching five passes for 57 yards, while adding a 23-yard carry.
