Patriots' Julian Edelman: Expected to play Sunday
Edelman (heel), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, is expected to play in the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Official confirmation on Edelman's status will come when the Patriots release their inactive list around 11:30 a.m. EDT, but the slot man's expected availability counts as welcome news with star tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back) sidelined. Edelman has already been targeted 16 times in his two appearances since returning from a suspension, but the wideout's role could grow even larger in Week 7 now that there's one fewer mouth to feed in the passing attack.
