Patriots' Julian Edelman: Expects to play
Edelman (chest) is making the trip to Buffalo and expects to play in Sunday's game, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.
Edelman left last weekend's victory over the Jets early after suffering a chest/rib injury. He was a limited participant at practice throughout the week before landing with a questionable designation. The veteran has been going through extensive post-practice treatment in order to prepare himself to play. Final confirmation on his status will come prior to the early-slate of games Sunday morning.
