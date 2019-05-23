Patriots' Julian Edelman: Extension includes $12 million guaranteed

Edelman's two-year contract extension with the Patriots includes an $8 million signing bonus, as well as $12 million in guaranteed money, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

Edelman, who turned 33 on Wednesday, is thus under contract with the Patriots through 2021. Though he missed the first four games of the 2018 regular season due to a suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, Edelman still managed to rack up 100 catches for 1,238 yards and six TDs in 15 games (playoffs included). He then capped off his strong campaign by being named the MVP of Super Bowl LIII. Now further removed from the torn ACL that cost him the 2017 season, Edelman remains QB Tom Brady's top passing target, an arrangement that ensures the slot maven fantasy relevance, especially in PPR formats.