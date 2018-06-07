Patriots' Julian Edelman: Faces four-game suspension
Edelman (knee) faces a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance enhancing substances policy, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Per the report, Edelman's suspension is under appeal, but at this stage, it looks like the wideout -- who is bouncing back from a torn ACL -- is in line to miss the first quarter of the Patriots' season. If the punishment stands, added targets will be available for the likes of Chris Hogan and Jordan Matthews early on, while sixth-rounder Braxton Berrios could stick with the team and carve out a role as a slot option.
