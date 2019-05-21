Patriots' Julian Edelman: Finalizing extension with Pats

Edelman is finalizing a multi-year contract extension with the Patriots, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The 2019 Super Bowl MVP was entering the final year of his contract, so an extension was expected to get done at some point this offseason. Due to an ACL tear in 2017 and a four-game suspension to kick off his 2018 campaign, Edelman has not played a full season of football since 2016, but Tom Brady's most reliable wideout will remain alongside him for the 10th season and more with this extension.

