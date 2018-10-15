Patriots' Julian Edelman: Finds end zone Sunday

Edelman caught four balls for 54 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Chiefs. He also added a seven-yard carry in a 43-40 victory.

Edelman only trailed Josh Gordon in targets (seven to nine) Sunday, but the former was the lone recipient of a touchdown pass, resulting in the superior fantasy line. The 32-year-old hasn't lost his status as Tom Brady's preferred short- to mid-range receiving option after serving a four-game suspension. Edelman should continue to be a strong PPR option after racking up 11 receptions (16 targets) in two games since his return.