Patriots' Julian Edelman: Finds end zone twice in win
Edelman caught eight of 11 targets for a team-high 78 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Browns.
Despite the addition of Mohamed Sanu this week, Edelman remained Tom Brady's primary target, as he led the Pats in catches, yards and targets while being the only New England offensive player to reach the end zone. The veteran slot receiver now has four TDs on the year, three shy of his career high, and through eight games he's on pace for his first 1000-yard campaign since 2016, and his first 100-catch season since 2013.
