Patriots' Julian Edelman: Finishes strong

Edelman caught five of six targets for 69 yards and a touchdown while adding 24 yards on two carries in Sunday's 38-3 win over the Jets. He finishes the season with 74 catches for 850 yards and six touchdowns.

Edelman's five-yard touchdown completed the scoring with 3:26 remaining. He's the clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver for New England heading into the playoffs, which is quite a feat for a guy who couldn't even play for the season's first four contests due to a PED-related suspension.