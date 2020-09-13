Edelman caught five of seven targets for 57 yards and added a 23-yard carry in Sunday's 21-11 win over Miami.

Edelman was the leading receiver in a quiet but efficient performance for the Patriots' passing attack, but the ground game stole the show, as Cam Newton rushed for two touchdowns and Sony Michel added a third. While the slot receiver offers a high floor as Cam Newton's most reliable target, the Patriots should rank near the bottom of the league in passing volume if this game was any indication (Newton completed 15 of 19 passing attempts). Edelman will face the Seahawks in Week 2.